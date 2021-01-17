Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $6,521,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $4,309,614. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

