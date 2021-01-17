Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.39 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

