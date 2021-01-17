Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) fell 15.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.53. 608,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 561,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.