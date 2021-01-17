GCN Coin Price Down 8.1% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $49,059.45 and $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00398075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

