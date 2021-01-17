Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.03. 39,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 127,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

About Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

