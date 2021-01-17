General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.68.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

