Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 39,915 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$80.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Get Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) alerts:

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.