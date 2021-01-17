GET Protocol Trading Down 17.5% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $41,450.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00538297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.23 or 0.04103644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012857 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016433 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

