Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $283.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.05. 285,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,047. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

