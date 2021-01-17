Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $63.02 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

