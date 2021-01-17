Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

