GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.13 ($22.88).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,413.60 ($18.47) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £71.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,375.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,462.22.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.