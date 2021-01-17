Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

