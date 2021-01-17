Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $225.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

