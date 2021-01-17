Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

COP opened at $45.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.