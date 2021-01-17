Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) PT Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 517,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

