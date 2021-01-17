Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.42. 2,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.11% of Global X Guru Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

