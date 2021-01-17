GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.27. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

