Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 2,592 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

