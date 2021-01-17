Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.39 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $411.62 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

