Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.