Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

