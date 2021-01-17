Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $123.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $125.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

