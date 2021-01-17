Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

