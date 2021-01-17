Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 169 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $840.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $895.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,825 shares of company stock valued at $301,983. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.