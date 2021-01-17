Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 3,535,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,111,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $2,257,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.