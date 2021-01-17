Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.56 and last traded at $91.61. Approximately 14,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period.

