Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.85. 358,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 430,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.23% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

