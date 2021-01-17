Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after acquiring an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

