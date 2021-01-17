Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) PT Lowered to $1.40

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

