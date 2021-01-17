Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,090 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $73,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,323,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 623,339 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 473,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

