Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,764 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 991,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 138,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

