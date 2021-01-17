Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,151 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.