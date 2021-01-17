Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.