Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE:OUT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

