Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Cooper-Standard worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $676.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

