Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPVG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.