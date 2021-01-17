Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 56,954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 96.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

AR opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.