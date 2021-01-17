Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,807 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Regis worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Regis stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Regis Co. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

