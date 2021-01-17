GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of GRWG opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.40 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

