Guggenheim Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.26.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.81. The company had a trading volume of 696,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,287. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

