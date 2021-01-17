Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

