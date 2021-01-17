Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Halma has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

