Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,338.23

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,338.23 and traded as high as $2,566.00. Halma plc (HLMA.L) shares last traded at $2,557.00, with a volume of 499,747 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

Get Halma plc (HLMA.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,408.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,338.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total value of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc (HLMA.L) Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc (HLMA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc (HLMA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.