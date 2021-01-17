HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.62 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00119072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00257817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00073017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037474 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars.

