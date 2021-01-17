Head to Head Comparison: Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.84 -$28.46 million $1.47 29.71

Dex Liquidating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical 5.75% 1.82% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dex Liquidating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dex Liquidating and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dex Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Dex Liquidating.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Dex Liquidating on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dex Liquidating

Dextera Surgical Inc. designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices for surgical procedures. The company’s product consists of MicroCutter 5/80 use for transection and resection in urologic, thoracic and pediatric surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection and/or creation of anastomoses in the intestine and the transection of the appendix. Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly known as Cardica Inc., is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

