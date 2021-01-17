Head-To-Head Comparison: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13% OSI Systems 6.45% 15.39% 6.65%

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.19 $28.70 million $0.58 27.29 OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.44 $82.44 million $4.60 20.35

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $103.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Viavi Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

