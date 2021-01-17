Head to Head Contrast: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.21 billion 11.91 $579.76 million $6.65 20.52 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.05 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.38

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Digital Realty Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 4 17 0 2.81 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $161.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 17.50% 5.31% 2.48% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.