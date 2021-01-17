Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after buying an additional 1,345,501 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

