HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 255.1% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004861 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $614.70 million and $542,508.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001528 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

